Which of the following best describes the contribution format of an income statement for a retailer?
A
It groups all operating expenses under a single heading, without showing gross profit or contribution margin.
B
It presents only net income and omits details about revenues and expenses.
C
It separates variable costs from fixed costs, showing contribution margin before deducting fixed expenses.
D
It lists revenues, cost of goods sold, and all expenses together without distinguishing between variable and fixed costs.
Understand the concept of a contribution format income statement: This type of income statement is designed to separate costs into variable and fixed categories, making it easier to analyze how changes in sales volume affect profitability.
Identify the key components of a contribution format income statement: It includes revenues, variable costs, contribution margin, fixed costs, and net income. The contribution margin is calculated as revenues minus variable costs.
Recognize the purpose of the contribution margin: The contribution margin represents the amount available to cover fixed costs and contribute to net income. It is a critical metric for decision-making in cost-volume-profit analysis.
Compare the contribution format to other income statement formats: Unlike traditional income statements, which group all operating expenses together, the contribution format explicitly separates variable and fixed costs, providing more detailed insights into cost behavior.
Review the correct answer: The contribution format income statement separates variable costs from fixed costs, showing the contribution margin before deducting fixed expenses. This format is particularly useful for internal management purposes and decision-making.
