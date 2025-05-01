Which of the following statements regarding third-party ownership of a life insurance policy is true?
A
Only the insured can be the policyowner in third-party ownership.
B
The policyowner, the insured, and the beneficiary can all be different individuals.
C
The beneficiary must always be a financial institution.
D
Third-party ownership is not permitted under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of third-party ownership in life insurance policies. Third-party ownership occurs when the policyowner, the insured, and the beneficiary are different individuals or entities.
Step 2: Clarify the roles involved: The policyowner is the person or entity that owns the policy and pays the premiums. The insured is the individual whose life is covered by the policy. The beneficiary is the person or entity that receives the death benefit upon the insured's passing.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'Only the insured can be the policyowner in third-party ownership.' This is incorrect because third-party ownership explicitly allows the policyowner to be someone other than the insured.
Step 4: Analyze the statement 'The beneficiary must always be a financial institution.' This is incorrect because beneficiaries can be individuals, trusts, or entities, not necessarily financial institutions.
Step 5: Review the statement 'Third-party ownership is not permitted under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).' This is incorrect because GAAP does not prohibit third-party ownership of life insurance policies. The correct statement is: 'The policyowner, the insured, and the beneficiary can all be different individuals.'
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian