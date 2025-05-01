Which of the following is mandated for hourly employees by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA)?
A
Mandatory annual bonuses
B
Overtime pay for hours worked over 40 in a workweek
C
Provision of stock options
D
Paid vacation leave
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): The FLSA is a federal law that establishes minimum wage, overtime pay, recordkeeping, and child labor standards for employees in the private sector and in government roles.
Identify the key requirement for hourly employees under the FLSA: The law mandates that non-exempt employees must receive overtime pay for hours worked over 40 in a workweek. This is calculated at a rate of at least 1.5 times their regular hourly rate.
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Analyze each option to determine whether it is mandated by the FLSA. For example, mandatory annual bonuses, stock options, and paid vacation leave are not requirements under the FLSA.
Focus on the correct answer: Overtime pay for hours worked over 40 in a workweek is explicitly required by the FLSA for non-exempt employees.
Conclude the reasoning: The FLSA does not mandate benefits like bonuses, stock options, or paid vacation leave, but it does ensure fair compensation for overtime work.
