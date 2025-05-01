Items stipulated in the contract that the insurer will not provide coverage for are found in the:
A
Insuring agreement
B
Declarations section
C
Exclusions section
D
Endorsements section
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of an insurance contract, which typically includes sections such as the declarations, insuring agreement, exclusions, and endorsements.
Recognize that the exclusions section of an insurance contract specifies items, risks, or situations that are not covered by the insurer.
Differentiate between the sections: the declarations section provides basic policy details (e.g., policyholder name, coverage limits), the insuring agreement outlines what is covered, and endorsements modify or add to the policy terms.
Identify that exclusions are explicitly listed to clarify the scope of coverage and avoid ambiguity, ensuring the insurer is not liable for certain risks.
Conclude that items the insurer will not provide coverage for are found in the exclusions section of the contract.
