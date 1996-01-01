Sumsang designs and sells smartphones for personal and commercial use. During the current year, the product engineers notified management of a flaw in the design that could cause the latest model to spontaneously combust. After a further investigation, it was noted that a product recall was probable, with an estimated cost to the company of $2,500,000. What influence might this information have on the current year financial statements?
