Why does a company need a flow of money (cash inflow) into the business?
A
To avoid preparing financial statements.
B
To reduce the value of its assets on the balance sheet.
C
To finance operations, invest in assets, and meet financial obligations.
D
To increase the number of shareholders without any other purpose.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cash inflow: Cash inflow refers to the movement of money into a business from various sources such as sales revenue, investments, loans, or other financial activities. It is essential for maintaining the financial health of a company.
Recognize the importance of cash inflow: A company needs cash inflow to finance its day-to-day operations, such as paying employees, purchasing inventory, and covering other operating expenses.
Learn how cash inflow supports investment: Cash inflow allows a company to invest in assets like equipment, technology, or property, which are necessary for growth and long-term sustainability.
Understand the role of cash inflow in meeting financial obligations: Cash inflow is crucial for fulfilling financial commitments such as repaying loans, paying taxes, and distributing dividends to shareholders.
Avoid misconceptions: Cash inflow is not related to avoiding financial statement preparation, reducing asset values, or increasing shareholders without purpose. Its primary role is to ensure the company can operate effectively, grow, and meet its obligations.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian