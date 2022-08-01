Step-by-Step Process for Prepaid Expenses

So as I was noting before, I just want to have it here and writing one time when dealing with prepaid expenses, it's best to consider what the final balance in each account would be. Right, just like we consider what should the balance in rent expense be or what should the balance and prepaid rent be? Right? So you want to think about that, what the final balance would be. And we're generally gonna do something like this where we first find a monthly expense. We take the total payment. In that case it was $12,000 for the full year and we divide it By the number of months covered in that case it was 12 months. Right? So that gives us the monthly expense and then we want to find what, well, we know what the monthly expense was going to be. We need to know what the final amount total of expense would be. Right. So we need to know how many months went by. So we take the monthly expense and we multiplied by the number of months that have actually passed right. In our case, it was four months that had passed. So we multiplied the $1000 monthly expense times the four months and last. We want to think about the final balance in the prepaid expense account. And that's gonna be the total payment. All the cash. Right? The total cash payment, Which in our case was the $12,000 payment minus The final expense balance, which was the 4000. Right? So the final prepaid expense balance in our case, that was where we took the total cash we paid minus the amount we used up. All right. Excuse me. So let's go ahead and do this example here and then you guys can try a practice problem. So on September one, a company paid 24,000 for the next 12 months of rent at this time the company included the entire amount in the pre paid rent account. The adjusting entry necessary when preparing the December 31 year end financial statements would include. So let's go ahead and think about the entry that the company did make already. Okay, so the company paid 24,000 for 12 months of rent. Right. And it says that at this time when they paid the company included the entire amount in prepaid rent. So let's think about the entry that they made. They must have made an entry that included it all in pre paid rent. They created the asset. So they debited prepaid rent For 24,000. Right? The total amount and they credited. What do you think they credited? Well, they paid 24,000 they paid it in cash. Right. So we got to credit our cash for 24,000. That's the entry that they made on the purchase date. Right on september 1st. So now we're thinking what happened? It's now december 31st four months later. Right, september october november december have passed. So we've used up some of that prepaid rent. Now we gotta think about how much did we use up. So first let's think about the monthly expense. 24,000 divided by 12 months. Well that gives us $2,000 a month. Right? So $2,000 a month times the four months that have passed. Right, Jane? Excuse Me? September October November December. That tells us that $8,000 should be our rent expense. Okay, so our rent expense should be 8000 to do that. We need to debit rent expense for 8000. What about the other side of the entry? Well, we got a credit or prepaid rent right? We no longer have as much pre paid rent. We've used some of it, some of it up. So we got to lower the balance of pre paid rent with a credit. So there we go. That's what our entry would look like. This is our adjusting entry here and where is that? In the answers? Let's see. It looks like it's answer. B Debit rent, expense, Credit, prepaid rent. 8000. Cool. Alright, let's move on to the next one.

