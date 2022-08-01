Alright, so let's dive into prepaid expenses. So these are payment of an expense. And typically when we talk about prepaid expenses, we're talking about rent or insurance. So we pre pay some rent or pre pay for an insurance policy and this is when we pay in advance. Okay, So we're paying an expense in advance. So pop quiz real quick prepaid expenses are a expenses be liability, C assets or D revenue? What do you guys think? Prepaid expenses, yep. I heard 11 of you out there definitely see it's an asset. I know this is pretty tricky. A lot of students get tripped up with this at first because they see the word expense, right? And I did tell you when you see the word expense, it's generally going to be an expense. But one of our key words that tells us that it's not an expense is when we see prepaid anything that says prepaid expense. Prepaid rent. Prepaid insurance, anything like that, it's going to be an asset, Okay? And let me tell you why it's going to be an asset. So the idea here is that we're pre paying for something. So if we're paying for let's say a year of rent in advance, right? So we have a rent policy that's starting for the next year, we paid for the whole thing right now, right? We paid for 12 months of rent. Well we haven't earned, we haven't received any of the benefit from renting the place. Right? We paid for it, but we haven't occupied the space used it for our business, we haven't received any of the benefit. We just paid in advance. So what we did is by paying this cash we have this value saved up right we we create this asset which holds the value for all this rent that we're not going to have to pay in the future. Right. So let's go ahead and dive into these adjusting entries and see how this is an asset here. Okay So these prepaid expenses, they're gonna be assets. And let's think about a certain example here. Okay So when we're dealing with most adjusting entries we're gonna be dealing with two dates. Okay. One date is gonna be the date for the expense of the revenue and one date for the cash. Okay. So let's check this out for prepaid expenses. We're going to start with the expense payment date. Okay. We start where the expenses actually paid for. Right We're talking about a deferral. The cash happens first and the expense happens later. So let's see this one. We're gonna pay for the expense in advance and create the prepaid expense account. So in our example on September one the company pays $12,000 for a full year of rent in advance. Okay? So they're paying $12,000 for a full year of rent but they haven't received any benefit from it yet. Right they paid for the whole upcoming year. But they that year hasn't happened yet. So what happened is we definitely paid money, right our cash left our pocket. So we're gonna be crediting cash. But we're going to debit, we're gonna create this asset for prepaid Rent, right? It could go into just a prepaid expenses broad category, but I'm gonna call it pre paid rent. Okay? And this prepaid rent is an asset, right? Because we have all this value stored up for rent that we aren't gonna have to pay in the future, right? We already paid for it and we're gonna be able to use that space over time without paying more cash. So we're going to debit or prepaid rent for the 12,000, right? So now we've had this asset worth $12,000 and we're going to credit cash for 12,000, right? This lowers our cash by 12,000 because we paid it out and now we have this value of 12,000 sitting in our books. Okay, notice I've got two columns here too. on the in the blue columns which we're gonna fill out. Now, this is where we're gonna deal with the very correct and accrual accounting way to do it. And in the red side we're gonna deal with a situation where maybe we started in the cash basis of accounting and then we have to transfer it into a cruel basis. Okay, So we'll see how that works. So here we go. We've got the pre paid rent for 12,000 and the cash for 12,000. So that's the first entry we would make when we actually paid for the cash uh paid for the rent. Okay? And then there's the second date and this is the date where we're updating the books, the adjusting date. So we're gonna adjust the prepaid expense account based on the time that's passed. So you can imagine time is gonna be passing, we're not going to be paying money for rent because we already paid it. And then as that time passes we're eventually gonna have to be taking the expense. Right? So now it's December 31 and the company's updating their books And they're adjusting the records for the passage of time. Okay. So remember at first they had 12,000 on their books for the pre paid rent. But months have passed by. We've used up some of that prepaid rent. Right? So how many months have passed by? That's the first thing we have to find out. So it started in September. So the month of September went by October November and December? It's been four months, right, So four months have passed. So we need to take four months of the expense. How do we find out what four months of the expense is going to be when we want to start by finding out what one month of the expense is. So if we had $12,000 for the full year, let's divide that by the 12 months and we'll find a monthly expense of $1,000 per month. Right? So now that it's December 31, we'll September past October November December, those were the four months, right? Times four that tells us That there should be $4,000 that we've used up. Right? So if we were paying for this rent monthly, if we were just paying it in cash every month, we would have paid $4,000 by now, right? We would have paid rent for September October November December and we would have paid 4000. So in the same sense, it's the same as if we had paid cash every month, we would have had the same total amount of expense. Right? So this is what we want to do at this point, we need a rent expense that that signifies that we've used up four months of rent, right? So our rent expense should be $4,000. So we're going to debit rent expense right? And we increase our expenses with debits. And that's why we're debating it here for the 4000, right? This this $4000 is the 4000 of expense we've used up, but we didn't pay cash in this situation, right? The cash was already paid up front. So what we need to do is we need to lower the value of our prepaid rent. Right? Because right now our prepaid rent account says that we have $12,000 in prepaid rent, But that's not true. We've used some of it up. So we need to lower the value down to the correct amount. And that's because and that would be the 4000 we've used up. Right? So we would want to credit it. Prepaid rent by 4000 to lower the value of prepaid rent by 4000, right? Because we no longer have that asset or that $4,000 worth of that asset. We've used that up. There's still some prepaid rent left for the remaining months but not the full 12,000. So what happened here are prepaid rent account started at 12,000? Right? I'm gonna put 12 K. K. For 1,012,000 minus 4000. Right? We've used up 4000 of it. So it's gonna be sitting at 8000. I will write that one out for the final number, 12,000 minus 4000 gets us to the 8000 balance. So and on december 31st, if we're going to show a balance sheet, the balance sheet would show $8000 in pre paid rent as an asset, right? And our rent expense would be $4000 right? The 4000 for the four months that have passed. And we made that journal entry in the second in the second box there. Cool. Alright. So let's pause here and then let's consider the same transactions from a cash basis and then we're gonna adjust it into an accrual basis of accounting. Okay. So we start in the cash basis and move to accrual basis. Let's check that out uh in the upcoming video.

