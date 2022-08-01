Alright, so here in the red boxes on the right, I want to do the cash basis to accrual basis. Okay? So I just want to write that up here that we're doing cash basis to a cruel Okay, so what would these entries look like from a cash basis? Alright, so the first entry On September one the company pays $12,000 for a full year of rent in advance. Okay? So if the company is paying cash, remember in a cash basis when the cash goes out, you take the expense regardless of when we use it up. So the cash basis right here would have taken a rent expense. We would have debited rent expense right now. Yeah, For $12,000 And we would credit cash, right? Because we need to lower our cash balance by $12,000. So notice what's happened in a cash basis of accounting regardless of us having used the space or not, we take the full expense for all the rent expense, right? And you can already see why that's not as correct as the accrual accounting basis, right? Um so if that is the first entry, we make the rent expense and the cash. Now we want to adjust to an accrual basis of accounting. Right now it's the end of the period. Say we keep our books in cash and then we adjust it to accrual basis. It happens sometimes. So what would we do? We have this entry where rent expenses sitting at $12,000, right? But based on the same logic Where we found our monthly expense of $1,000 to 12,000 total divided by the 12 months gave us 1000 a month and it's been four months, right September October November December. Well, our rent expense should be 4000, right? From an accrual basis of accounting, we should have 4000 in rent expense, but right now our rent expenses sitting at 12,000. Right? So how do we bring that rent expense down from 12,000 down to 4000. So if you think about it, I'm gonna do it right down here are rent expense t account? Right? Remember we've got our T accounts and our rent expense is sitting at $12,000 right here. Right, well, we want it to end at 4000. So how do we bring that debit balance of 12,000 down to 4000? We need to credit it by 8000. Right, A credit of 8000 would do 12,000 minus the credit of 8000. Bring it down to a final balance of 4000. Right? So this credit is what we need to take right now and that brings it down to the correct final balance. Okay. So that's the trick here is you want to think of what the rent expense should be, the rent expense in this case should be 4000. And what is it currently? It's currently 12,000. So we need to bring it down to 4000, we're gonna have a credit to rent expense. So I'm gonna indented already. I'm gonna do the credit entry first. I'm gonna do rent expense and for 8000 now what would be the debit in this transaction? Well there's $8000 right? There's this 8000 is rent that we still haven't received yet or rent that we still haven't used up yet. Right. So what we're gonna do is now we create the prepaid rent account for 8000. So notice in both cases what what is our prepaid rent account in the second case, what we only made the one entry for pre paid rent on the adjusting date where we created the pre paid rent for the eight months remaining. Right? So we have a pre paid rent balance of 8000 and our rent expense. Well it was 12 K. Right? We started with 12 K. And then we subtracted eight K. And it left us with 4000. Right? So notice in both cases are prepaid rent, final balance and our rent expense final balance are the same. Right? Because all we did was adjust the accounts to be the correct amount on the adjusting date. So the big trick here is to think about on the adjusting date what the rent expense should have been right regardless of how the cash was paid. And then we want to create our, we want to make sure our prepaid balance is correct and our rent expense balance is correct. Cool. Alright let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

