Which of the following statements about equity financing is FALSE?
A
Equity financing involves raising capital by selling shares of ownership in a company.
B
Equity financing increases the number of owners in a business.
C
Equity financing does not require repayment of principal or interest.
D
Equity financing requires the company to repay the funds with interest over time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of equity financing. Equity financing involves raising capital by selling shares of ownership in a company. This means investors provide funds in exchange for ownership stakes, typically in the form of stock.
Step 2: Analyze the characteristics of equity financing. Equity financing does not require repayment of principal or interest, as it is not a loan. Instead, investors expect returns in the form of dividends or capital gains if the company performs well.
Step 3: Compare equity financing to debt financing. Debt financing involves borrowing money that must be repaid with interest over time, whereas equity financing does not involve repayment obligations.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement 'Equity financing requires the company to repay the funds with interest over time.' This statement is false because equity financing does not involve repayment of funds or interest; it provides ownership stakes to investors instead.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is the one claiming equity financing requires repayment with interest, as this characteristic applies to debt financing, not equity financing.
