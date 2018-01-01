ABC Company purchased a new machine on January 1, Year 1 for $44,000. The company expects the machine to produce 50,000 units. The company thinks it could sell the scrap metal from the machine for $4,000 at the end of its useful life. If the company uses the units-of-production method for depreciation, what will be the net book value of the machine on December 31, Year 1, if 15,000 units are produced with the machine during the year?
