Financial Accounting8. Long Lived AssetsDepreciation: Units-of-Activity
DBQ Company purchased a machine on January 1, Year 1 for $60,000. The company estimated a 300,000 unit production useful life and $8,000 residual value. During Year 1, the company produced 90,000 units. During Year 2, the company produced 30,000 units. If the company uses the units-of-production method for depreciation, what will be the amount of accumulated depreciation on December 31, Year 2?

