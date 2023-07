XYZ Company purchased a machine on January 1, 2018 for $110,000. The company estimated a 20,000 unit useful life and $10,000 residual value. XYZ produced 8,000 units in 2018; 6,000 units in 2019; and 10,000 units in 2020. If the company uses the units-of-production method for depreciation, what will be the amount of depreciation expense for the year 2020?