What is the usual order for the asset subgroups presented on a classified balance sheet?
A
Current assets, long-term investments, property, plant, and equipment, intangible assets
B
Long-term investments, current assets, intangible assets, property, plant, and equipment
C
Intangible assets, property, plant, and equipment, current assets, long-term investments
D
Property, plant, and equipment, current assets, long-term investments, intangible assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a classified balance sheet: A classified balance sheet organizes assets and liabilities into subgroups to provide clarity and better financial analysis.
Learn the typical asset categories: Assets are generally divided into Current Assets, Long-term Investments, Property, Plant, and Equipment (PPE), and Intangible Assets.
Recognize the order of presentation: Assets are listed in order of liquidity, meaning how quickly they can be converted into cash. Current assets are listed first because they are the most liquid.
Follow the sequence: After Current Assets, Long-term Investments are listed, followed by Property, Plant, and Equipment, and finally Intangible Assets, which are the least liquid.
Apply this knowledge to the options provided: Compare the given options to the standard order of asset subgroups (Current Assets, Long-term Investments, Property, Plant, and Equipment, Intangible Assets) to identify the correct answer.
