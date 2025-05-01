Equity is composed of contributed capital and which of the following?
A
Long-term investments
B
Retained earnings
C
Intangible assets
D
Current liabilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of equity in financial accounting. Equity represents the ownership interest in a company and is composed of two main components: contributed capital and retained earnings.
Step 2: Define contributed capital. Contributed capital refers to the funds that shareholders invest in the company, typically through the purchase of stock.
Step 3: Define retained earnings. Retained earnings are the cumulative profits that a company has earned and retained over time, after paying dividends to shareholders. It is a key component of equity.
Step 4: Analyze the options provided in the question. Long-term investments, intangible assets, and current liabilities are not components of equity. They are classified under different sections of the balance sheet.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is retained earnings, as it is the second major component of equity alongside contributed capital.
