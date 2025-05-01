Which of the following is NOT a major component or section of a classified balance sheet?
A
Owner's Equity
B
Current Assets
C
Statement of Cash Flows
D
Long-term Liabilities
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the structure of a classified balance sheet: A classified balance sheet organizes assets, liabilities, and equity into specific categories to provide clarity and detail about the financial position of a company.
Review the major components of a classified balance sheet: These typically include Current Assets, Long-term Assets, Current Liabilities, Long-term Liabilities, and Owner's Equity.
Recognize that the Statement of Cash Flows is a separate financial statement: It is not part of the classified balance sheet but rather a standalone report that details cash inflows and outflows during a specific period.
Compare the options provided in the question: Owner's Equity, Current Assets, and Long-term Liabilities are all valid sections of a classified balance sheet, while the Statement of Cash Flows is not.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Statement of Cash Flows' because it is not a component of the classified balance sheet but a separate financial statement.
