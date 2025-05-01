Which of the following best describes the primary purpose of tax accounting compared to financial accounting?
A
Tax accounting focuses on preparing tax returns and ensuring compliance with tax laws, while financial accounting focuses on providing information to external stakeholders such as investors and creditors.
B
Tax accounting is only concerned with cash transactions, whereas financial accounting records both cash and accrual transactions.
C
Tax accounting is used to prepare financial statements for public reporting, while financial accounting is used solely for internal management decisions.
D
Tax accounting and financial accounting both follow International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) exclusively.
Step 1: Understand the primary purpose of tax accounting. Tax accounting is primarily concerned with preparing tax returns and ensuring compliance with tax laws. It focuses on the rules and regulations set by tax authorities.
Step 2: Understand the primary purpose of financial accounting. Financial accounting is designed to provide information to external stakeholders, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies. It focuses on presenting a clear and accurate picture of a company's financial position and performance.
Step 3: Compare the scope of transactions recorded. Tax accounting often emphasizes cash transactions and taxable income, while financial accounting records both cash and accrual transactions to provide a comprehensive view of financial activities.
Step 4: Clarify the use of standards. Financial accounting typically follows frameworks like International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), whereas tax accounting adheres to tax laws and regulations specific to a jurisdiction.
Step 5: Eliminate incorrect statements. Tax accounting is not used for public financial statement reporting, nor does it exclusively follow IFRS. Financial accounting is not solely for internal management decisions, as it serves external stakeholders.
