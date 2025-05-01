Which of the following best describes the purpose of the fundamental accounting equation?
A
It shows the relationship between assets, liabilities, and owner's equity in a business.
B
It provides guidelines for preparing cash flow statements.
C
It establishes the rules for recording depreciation expenses.
D
It determines the amount of revenue a company can recognize in a period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. This equation is the foundation of double-entry accounting and represents the relationship between a company's resources (assets) and the claims against those resources (liabilities and owner's equity).
Recognize that the fundamental accounting equation is used to ensure that the balance sheet remains balanced, reflecting the financial position of a business at a specific point in time.
Eliminate options that do not directly relate to the fundamental accounting equation. For example, preparing cash flow statements, recording depreciation expenses, and determining revenue recognition are separate accounting concepts and processes.
Focus on the option that describes the relationship between assets, liabilities, and owner's equity, as this is the primary purpose of the fundamental accounting equation.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that states the fundamental accounting equation shows the relationship between assets, liabilities, and owner's equity in a business.
