Which of the following is the balance sheet equation?
A
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
B
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
C
Equity = Assets - Revenues
D
Liabilities = Assets + Equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the purpose of the balance sheet equation. The balance sheet equation represents the fundamental accounting principle that a company's assets are financed by liabilities and equity.
Step 2: Recall the basic accounting equation: \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \). This equation ensures that the balance sheet remains balanced, as every asset is funded by either debt (liabilities) or ownership (equity).
Step 3: Analyze the other options provided in the problem. For example, \( \text{Assets} = \text{Revenues} - \text{Expenses} \) is incorrect because revenues and expenses are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet.
Step 4: Similarly, \( \text{Equity} = \text{Assets} - \text{Revenues} \) is incorrect because equity is derived from the balance sheet equation, not by subtracting revenues from assets.
Step 5: Finally, \( \text{Liabilities} = \text{Assets} + \text{Equity} \) is incorrect because liabilities are not calculated by adding assets and equity; instead, liabilities and equity together fund the assets.
