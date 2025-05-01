Which of the following is an accurate depiction of the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Equity = Assets + Liabilities
B
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
C
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
D
Liabilities = Assets + Equity
1
Step 1: Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is the foundation of financial accounting. It states that the resources owned by a company (Assets) are financed either by obligations (Liabilities) or by the owner's interest (Equity). The equation is expressed as: Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Compare each option to the fundamental accounting equation to determine which one accurately represents it.
Step 3: Option 1 states 'Equity = Assets + Liabilities.' This is incorrect because it does not align with the fundamental accounting equation. Equity is not the sum of Assets and Liabilities.
Step 4: Option 2 states 'Assets = Liabilities + Equity.' This is correct and matches the fundamental accounting equation. It accurately depicts the relationship between Assets, Liabilities, and Equity.
Step 5: Option 3 and Option 4 are also incorrect. Option 3 ('Assets = Revenues - Expenses') refers to the calculation of net income, not the fundamental accounting equation. Option 4 ('Liabilities = Assets + Equity') reverses the equation and is not accurate.
