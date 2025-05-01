Which of the following accounts increases with a credit?
A
Cash
B
Prepaid Expenses
C
Inventory
D
Accounts Payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of debit and credit: In accounting, accounts are classified into five categories: Assets, Liabilities, Equity, Revenue, and Expenses. Assets and Expenses typically increase with a debit, while Liabilities, Equity, and Revenue typically increase with a credit.
Analyze the accounts listed: Cash, Prepaid Expenses, and Inventory are all asset accounts. Asset accounts increase with a debit and decrease with a credit.
Focus on Accounts Payable: Accounts Payable is a liability account. Liability accounts increase with a credit and decrease with a debit.
Compare the behavior of the accounts: Since Cash, Prepaid Expenses, and Inventory are asset accounts, they do not increase with a credit. Accounts Payable, being a liability account, increases with a credit.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the classification and behavior of accounts, Accounts Payable is the correct answer because it is the only account listed that increases with a credit.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian