Which of the following are two ways to start a credit memo in QuickBooks Online?
A
Go to the Chart of Accounts and select 'New Credit Memo', or use the 'Banking' tab to create a credit memo
B
Access the 'Vendors' menu and select 'Credit Memo', or use the 'Inventory' tab to create a credit memo
C
Click 'Reports' and generate a credit memo, or use the 'Payroll' section to issue a credit memo
D
Select 'New' and choose 'Credit Memo', or open a customer's profile and click 'New transaction' > 'Credit Memo'
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a credit memo in QuickBooks Online. A credit memo is used to record a reduction in the amount owed by a customer, often due to returns, discounts, or billing errors.
Step 2: Familiarize yourself with the navigation options in QuickBooks Online. Credit memos can be created through specific menus and customer profiles.
Step 3: Option 1: Navigate to the 'New' button on the QuickBooks Online dashboard. From the dropdown menu, select 'Credit Memo' to initiate the creation of a credit memo.
Step 4: Option 2: Open a customer's profile by accessing the 'Customers' section. Once in the profile, click 'New transaction' and select 'Credit Memo' from the dropdown menu.
Step 5: Verify the correct method for creating a credit memo by ensuring you are using either the 'New' button or the customer's profile as described above, and avoid incorrect options such as 'Reports', 'Payroll', or 'Inventory' tabs.
