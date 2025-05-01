Which of the following statements will NOT result in the trial balance being unequal?
A
A debit entry is made without a corresponding credit entry.
B
A transaction is recorded in the wrong account but with equal debit and credit amounts.
C
A transaction is recorded only on the credit side.
D
The debit side of an entry is recorded with a different amount than the credit side.
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a trial balance. A trial balance is a report that lists all ledger accounts and their balances (both debit and credit) to ensure that the total debits equal the total credits. This is a key step in identifying errors in the accounting process.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'A debit entry is made without a corresponding credit entry.' This violates the double-entry accounting principle, where every debit must have a corresponding credit. Such an error will result in an unequal trial balance.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'A transaction is recorded in the wrong account but with equal debit and credit amounts.' In this case, the total debits and credits remain equal, even though the transaction is misclassified. This type of error will NOT cause the trial balance to be unequal.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'A transaction is recorded only on the credit side.' This is a one-sided entry, which violates the double-entry principle and will result in an unequal trial balance.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'The debit side of an entry is recorded with a different amount than the credit side.' This creates an imbalance between debits and credits, leading to an unequal trial balance. Therefore, the correct answer is the second statement, as it does not affect the equality of the trial balance.
