When a company makes a periodic payment on an installment note, what is the effect on the financial statements?
A
Only liabilities decrease; assets and expenses are unaffected.
B
Assets increase and liabilities decrease by the payment amount.
C
Both assets and liabilities decrease by the payment amount.
D
Assets decrease, liabilities decrease, and expenses increase by the interest portion of the payment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of an installment note: An installment note is a type of loan where the borrower makes periodic payments that include both principal repayment and interest expense.
Break down the payment components: Each payment consists of two parts: (1) the principal portion, which reduces the liability (loan balance), and (2) the interest portion, which is recorded as an expense.
Analyze the effect on assets: The payment is made using cash, which is an asset. Therefore, the company's assets decrease by the total payment amount.
Analyze the effect on liabilities: The principal portion of the payment reduces the loan balance, which decreases liabilities.
Analyze the effect on expenses: The interest portion of the payment is recorded as an expense, increasing the company's total expenses for the period.
Watch next
Master Using T-Accounts with a bite sized video explanation from Brian