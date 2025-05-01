Which of the following situations would be impacted by an owner's subsurface rights?
A tenant installs new lighting fixtures in a leased office.
A company discovers oil beneath its property and wants to extract it.
A business renovates the exterior of its building.
A company sells inventory stored in its warehouse.
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the concept of subsurface rights: Subsurface rights refer to the ownership and control of the minerals, oil, gas, or other substances found beneath the surface of a property. These rights allow the owner to extract and profit from these resources.
Analyze the first option: A tenant installing new lighting fixtures in a leased office does not involve subsurface rights, as it pertains to interior improvements rather than underground resources.
Analyze the second option: A company discovering oil beneath its property and wanting to extract it directly involves subsurface rights, as the company would need ownership or permission to access and utilize the underground resources.
Analyze the third option: Renovating the exterior of a building is related to surface-level improvements and does not impact subsurface rights.
Analyze the fourth option: Selling inventory stored in a warehouse pertains to business operations and inventory management, not subsurface rights.
