Calculating depreciation using the straight-line method
C
Preparing financial statements according to GAAP
D
Analyzing historical data and statistical models to estimate the likelihood and cost of future claims
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: Insurance companies assess risk exposure to estimate the likelihood and cost of future claims. This involves analyzing historical data and statistical models, which is a key concept in risk management.
Clarify the incorrect options: Recording transactions in the general ledger, calculating depreciation using the straight-line method, and preparing financial statements according to GAAP are standard accounting practices but are not directly related to determining risk exposure.
Focus on the correct approach: Insurance companies use historical data and statistical models to analyze patterns, trends, and probabilities. This helps them predict future claims and set appropriate premiums.
Explain the role of statistical models: Statistical models are mathematical tools that help quantify risk by analyzing variables such as claim frequency, severity, and external factors like economic conditions or natural disasters.
Summarize the importance of historical data: Historical data provides a foundation for identifying trends and making informed predictions about future risks, which is essential for effective risk management in insurance.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian