All of the following are lenders in the primary mortgage market except:
A
Commercial banks
B
Credit unions
C
Savings and loan associations
D
Mortgage brokers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary mortgage market: The primary mortgage market is where loans are originated, and lenders provide funds directly to borrowers for purchasing real estate.
Identify the typical lenders in the primary mortgage market: These include commercial banks, credit unions, and savings and loan associations, as they directly provide loans to borrowers.
Clarify the role of mortgage brokers: Mortgage brokers act as intermediaries between borrowers and lenders. They do not lend money directly but help borrowers find suitable lenders.
Compare the roles: While commercial banks, credit unions, and savings and loan associations are direct lenders in the primary mortgage market, mortgage brokers are not considered lenders because they do not provide funds themselves.
Conclude the distinction: Based on the roles, mortgage brokers are not lenders in the primary mortgage market, which makes them the correct answer to the question.
