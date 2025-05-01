When starting a new business, which of the following forms of business organization offers the owner the least personal liability?
A
Sole proprietorship
B
Joint venture
C
Partnership
D
Corporation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of personal liability: Personal liability refers to the legal responsibility of an individual to pay debts or obligations incurred by the business. In some business structures, the owner's personal assets can be used to satisfy business debts.
Review the characteristics of a sole proprietorship: In a sole proprietorship, the owner has unlimited personal liability, meaning their personal assets can be used to cover business debts.
Examine the features of a partnership: In a partnership, all partners typically share unlimited personal liability for the debts and obligations of the business, unless it is a limited partnership where some partners have limited liability.
Analyze the structure of a joint venture: A joint venture is a temporary partnership for a specific project, and liability depends on the agreement between the parties. However, it often involves shared liability among the participants.
Understand the benefits of a corporation: A corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners (shareholders). This structure provides limited liability protection, meaning the owners are not personally liable for the corporation's debts beyond their investment in the company.
