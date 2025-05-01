Which of the following is a characteristic of a sole proprietorship?
A
It requires at least two owners to operate.
B
The owner has unlimited liability for business debts.
C
Ownership is easily transferred through the sale of stock.
D
The business is taxed as a separate legal entity.
1
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. It is the simplest and most common form of business organization.
Review the characteristics of a sole proprietorship: Key features include single ownership, unlimited liability for the owner, and the business income being taxed as part of the owner's personal income rather than as a separate legal entity.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Evaluate each statement to determine whether it aligns with the characteristics of a sole proprietorship.
Option 1: 'It requires at least two owners to operate.' This is incorrect because a sole proprietorship is owned by one individual.
Option 2: 'The owner has unlimited liability for business debts.' This is correct because the owner is personally responsible for all debts and obligations of the business.
