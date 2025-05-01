Which of the following types of securities are most likely to have higher yields?
A
Investment-grade municipal bonds
B
Corporate bonds rated below investment grade
C
U.S. Treasury bills
D
Certificates of deposit from major banks
1
Understand the concept of yield: Yield refers to the return an investor earns on a security, typically expressed as a percentage of the investment's cost. Higher yields are often associated with higher risk.
Analyze the risk-return relationship: Securities with higher risk generally offer higher yields to compensate investors for taking on additional risk. Conversely, lower-risk securities tend to have lower yields.
Evaluate each security type: Investment-grade municipal bonds are considered low-risk and typically have lower yields. U.S. Treasury bills are backed by the government and are among the safest investments, so they also have low yields. Certificates of deposit (CDs) from major banks are relatively safe and offer moderate yields.
Focus on corporate bonds rated below investment grade: These are often referred to as 'junk bonds.' They carry higher risk due to the lower creditworthiness of the issuer, but they offer higher yields to attract investors willing to take on that risk.
Conclude that corporate bonds rated below investment grade are most likely to have higher yields, as they compensate investors for the increased risk associated with the issuer's lower credit rating.
