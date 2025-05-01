Which one of the following is used as the pretax cost of debt?
A
The market price of common stock
B
The dividend yield on preferred stock
C
The coupon rate on new equity
D
The yield to maturity on existing debt
Understand the concept of pretax cost of debt: It represents the effective rate a company pays on its current debt before accounting for taxes. This is crucial for calculating the weighted average cost of capital (WACC).
Identify the correct metric for pretax cost of debt: The yield to maturity (YTM) on existing debt is used because it reflects the market's assessment of the cost of borrowing, considering both the coupon payments and the current market price of the debt.
Eliminate incorrect options: The market price of common stock, dividend yield on preferred stock, and coupon rate on new equity are not related to the cost of debt. These metrics pertain to equity financing, not debt financing.
Explain why YTM is appropriate: Yield to maturity accounts for the total return expected on a bond if held until maturity, including interest payments and any capital gains or losses. This makes it a comprehensive measure of the cost of debt.
Apply this understanding in practice: When calculating the pretax cost of debt, use the YTM of the company's existing debt instruments as it reflects the true cost of borrowing in the current market conditions.
