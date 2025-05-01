Which of the following best describes a best efforts underwriting commitment in the context of investments in securities?
A
The underwriter only provides advisory services and does not participate in the sale of securities.
B
The underwriter purchases the entire issue from the issuer and resells it to the public, assuming all risk.
C
The underwriter guarantees a minimum price for the securities but does not commit to selling any specific quantity.
D
The underwriter agrees to sell as much of the securities as possible but does not guarantee the sale of the entire issue.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of underwriting in the context of investments in securities. Underwriting refers to the process where an underwriter helps an issuer sell securities to investors, often providing services such as pricing, marketing, and distribution.
Differentiate between types of underwriting commitments. Common types include: (1) Firm commitment, where the underwriter purchases the entire issue and assumes all risk; (2) Best efforts commitment, where the underwriter agrees to sell as much as possible but does not guarantee the sale of the entire issue; (3) Advisory-only services, where the underwriter provides guidance but does not participate in sales; and (4) Minimum price guarantee, where the underwriter guarantees a price but not a quantity.
Focus on the definition of a 'best efforts underwriting commitment.' In this arrangement, the underwriter does not purchase the securities outright but instead acts as an agent, attempting to sell as much of the securities as possible on behalf of the issuer.
Compare the provided options to the definition of 'best efforts underwriting commitment.' Eliminate options that do not align with the concept, such as those involving firm commitments or advisory-only roles.
Select the option that matches the definition: 'The underwriter agrees to sell as much of the securities as possible but does not guarantee the sale of the entire issue.' This accurately describes a best efforts underwriting commitment.
