Differentiate between types of underwriting commitments. Common types include: (1) Firm commitment, where the underwriter purchases the entire issue and assumes all risk; (2) Best efforts commitment, where the underwriter agrees to sell as much as possible but does not guarantee the sale of the entire issue; (3) Advisory-only services, where the underwriter provides guidance but does not participate in sales; and (4) Minimum price guarantee, where the underwriter guarantees a price but not a quantity.