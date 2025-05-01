Which of the following shows the numerical balances determined by the chart of accounts?
A
Income Statement
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Balance Sheet
D
Trial Balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a Trial Balance: A Trial Balance is a bookkeeping worksheet in which the balances of all ledgers are compiled into debit and credit columns to ensure that the total debits equal the total credits. It is used to verify the accuracy of the accounting entries.
Recognize the purpose of the Trial Balance: It provides a snapshot of the numerical balances of accounts as determined by the chart of accounts, ensuring that the accounting system is in balance before preparing financial statements.
Differentiate between financial statements and the Trial Balance: Financial statements like the Income Statement, Statement of Cash Flows, and Balance Sheet summarize financial performance and position, while the Trial Balance is a preliminary tool used to check the accuracy of ledger balances.
Identify the relationship between the Trial Balance and the chart of accounts: The chart of accounts lists all accounts used in the accounting system, and the Trial Balance reflects the numerical balances of these accounts at a specific point in time.
Understand the role of the Trial Balance in the accounting cycle: It is prepared after journal entries and ledger postings but before the preparation of financial statements, serving as a checkpoint for accuracy.
Watch next
Master Using T-Accounts with a bite sized video explanation from Brian