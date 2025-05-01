When preparing a trial balance, which of the following statements is correct?
A
The total debits should equal the total credits.
B
The trial balance is prepared after the financial statements.
C
Only asset accounts are included in the trial balance.
D
The trial balance proves that all transactions have been recorded correctly.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a trial balance: A trial balance is a list of all ledger accounts and their balances at a specific point in time. It is used to ensure that the total debits equal the total credits, which is a fundamental principle of double-entry accounting.
Clarify the correct statement: The correct statement is 'The total debits should equal the total credits.' This reflects the double-entry accounting system, where every transaction affects at least two accounts, maintaining the balance between debits and credits.
Address the incorrect statements: The trial balance is prepared before the financial statements, not after. It serves as a preliminary check to ensure the ledger is balanced before creating financial statements.
Explain why only asset accounts are not included: The trial balance includes all accounts—assets, liabilities, equity, revenues, and expenses—not just asset accounts. This ensures a comprehensive check of the ledger balances.
Discuss the limitation of the trial balance: While the trial balance ensures that debits equal credits, it does not prove that all transactions have been recorded correctly. Errors such as omissions or incorrect account postings can still exist even if the trial balance is balanced.
