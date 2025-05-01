Which of the following errors would cause a trial balance to not balance?
A
Recording a $500 debit as $5,000 in the ledger
B
Recording both the debit and credit sides of a transaction twice
C
Omitting a transaction entirely from the accounting records
D
Posting a transaction to the wrong account but with correct amounts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a trial balance: A trial balance is prepared to ensure that the total debits equal the total credits in the ledger accounts. If there is an imbalance, it indicates an error in the accounting process.
Analyze the first option: Recording a $500 debit as $5,000 in the ledger would cause the trial balance to not balance because the debit side would be overstated by $4,500, creating an imbalance between debits and credits.
Analyze the second option: Recording both the debit and credit sides of a transaction twice would not cause the trial balance to not balance, as the error affects both sides equally, maintaining the balance.
Analyze the third option: Omitting a transaction entirely from the accounting records would not cause the trial balance to not balance, as neither the debit nor credit side is recorded, keeping the balance unaffected.
Analyze the fourth option: Posting a transaction to the wrong account but with correct amounts would not cause the trial balance to not balance, as the debit and credit amounts are still equal, even if posted to the wrong account.
