Standard cost systems depend on which two types of standards?
A
Quantity standards and price standards
B
Cash standards and accrual standards
C
Internal standards and external standards
D
Financial standards and managerial standards
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of standard cost systems: These systems are used in managerial accounting to measure performance by comparing actual costs to predetermined standards.
Identify the two types of standards commonly used in standard cost systems: Quantity standards and price standards. Quantity standards refer to the expected amount of input (e.g., materials or labor) required to produce a unit of output, while price standards refer to the expected cost per unit of input.
Eliminate incorrect options: Cash standards and accrual standards are related to accounting methods, not standard cost systems. Internal standards and external standards are not specific to cost systems. Financial standards and managerial standards are broader categories and do not directly apply to standard cost systems.
Focus on the correct answer: Quantity standards and price standards are the two types of standards that standard cost systems depend on.
Review the importance of these standards: Quantity standards help in controlling the efficiency of resource usage, while price standards help in managing cost control and budgeting.
