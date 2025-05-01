Which of the following procedures would provide the most reliable audit evidence when verifying the existence of inventory?
A
Physical inspection of inventory by the auditor
B
Inquiry of management about inventory levels
C
Examination of internal memos regarding inventory
D
Review of prior year inventory records
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of audit evidence reliability: Audit evidence is used to support the auditor's opinion, and its reliability depends on its source and nature. Evidence obtained directly by the auditor is generally more reliable than evidence obtained indirectly.
Evaluate the options provided: The question asks which procedure provides the most reliable evidence for verifying the existence of inventory. Consider the reliability of each option: physical inspection, inquiry of management, examination of internal memos, and review of prior year records.
Analyze 'Physical inspection of inventory by the auditor': This involves the auditor directly observing and verifying the inventory, which is considered highly reliable because it is obtained firsthand.
Analyze 'Inquiry of management about inventory levels': This involves asking management about inventory levels, which is less reliable because it is indirect and depends on management's representations.
Analyze 'Examination of internal memos' and 'Review of prior year inventory records': Both are less reliable because they involve reviewing documents that may not directly confirm the current existence of inventory. Physical inspection remains the most reliable method.
