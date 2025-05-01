Insurance on a company’s buildings would most likely be classified as a ______________ cost?
A
direct
B
fixed
C
variable
D
period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the cost: Insurance on a company’s buildings is a cost incurred regardless of the level of production or sales activity. It does not vary with the number of units produced or sold.
Classify the cost type: Fixed costs are expenses that remain constant over time and do not change with the level of business activity. Insurance premiums typically fall under this category because they are paid periodically and do not fluctuate based on production or sales.
Determine whether the cost is direct or indirect: Direct costs are those that can be directly traced to a specific product or service. Since building insurance is related to the overall operation of the company and not tied to a specific product, it is considered an indirect cost.
Evaluate whether the cost is a period cost: Period costs are expenses that are not directly tied to the production process and are expensed in the period they are incurred. Insurance on buildings is typically classified as a period cost because it is not part of the manufacturing process.
Conclude the classification: Based on the analysis, insurance on a company’s buildings is most likely classified as a fixed and period cost.
