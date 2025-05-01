The total value of inventory sold during the period
C
The sum of all revenues before deducting any expenses
D
The total amount of cash received from customers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of profit in financial accounting: Profit is the financial gain achieved when revenues exceed expenses during a specific period.
Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct definition of profit should align with the concept of net income, which is calculated as revenues minus expenses.
Option 1: 'The excess of net sales over total expenses' aligns with the definition of profit, as it represents the surplus after deducting expenses from revenues.
Option 2: 'The total value of inventory sold during the period' refers to the cost of goods sold (COGS), not profit. This is a component of expenses, not the final profit figure.
Option 3: 'The sum of all revenues before deducting any expenses' describes gross revenue, not profit, as it does not account for expenses. Option 4: 'The total amount of cash received from customers' refers to cash inflows, which may not directly relate to profit due to timing differences in accrual accounting.
