Understand the concept of margin of safety: It represents the difference between actual (or budgeted) sales and break-even sales. It measures how much sales can drop before the business reaches its break-even point.
Identify the formula for margin of safety: Margin of Safety = Actual (or Budgeted) Sales - Break-even Sales.
Determine the actual (or budgeted) sales: This is the total revenue expected or achieved during a specific period.
Calculate the break-even sales: Break-even sales are the sales level at which total revenue equals total costs, resulting in zero profit. Use the formula: Break-even Sales = Fixed Costs / Contribution Margin per Unit.
Subtract the break-even sales from the actual (or budgeted) sales to find the margin of safety. Ensure the values are correctly substituted into the formula to complete the calculation.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian