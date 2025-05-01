one-time payments that do not increase an employee's base salary
Understand the concept of merit bonuses: Merit bonuses are typically one-time payments given to employees as a reward for exceptional performance or achieving specific goals. They are not added to the employee's base salary.
Contrast merit bonuses with merit increases: Merit increases are permanent adjustments to an employee's base pay, whereas merit bonuses are temporary and do not affect the base salary.
Clarify the legal and accounting implications: Merit bonuses are not required by law to be paid annually, and they are not automatically included in net sales calculations. They are discretionary payments made by the employer.
Focus on the key characteristic of merit bonuses: The defining feature is that they are one-time payments and do not result in a permanent increase in the employee's base salary.
Review the correct answer: Based on the explanation, merit bonuses are 'one-time payments that do not increase an employee's base salary,' which distinguishes them from merit increases.
