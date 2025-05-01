Understand the credit term '2/10, n/30, ROG': This term provides information about the payment conditions. '2/10' means a 2% discount is available if payment is made within 10 days. 'n/30' means the net amount (full payment) is due within 30 days. 'ROG' stands for 'Receipt of Goods,' indicating that the timing for the discount and payment period starts from the date the goods are received, not the invoice date.