Which of the following is an example of irregular income?
A
Monthly salary from employment
B
Commission received from a one-time sale
C
Rental income received every month
D
Interest earned on a fixed deposit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of irregular income: Irregular income refers to income that is not received on a consistent or predictable basis. It is typically earned from activities or events that occur sporadically or as one-time occurrences.
Analyze the first option: 'Monthly salary from employment' is a regular income because it is received consistently every month as part of an employment agreement.
Analyze the second option: 'Commission received from a one-time sale' is an irregular income because it is earned from a single, non-recurring transaction, making it unpredictable and not consistent.
Analyze the third option: 'Rental income received every month' is a regular income because it is received on a consistent and predictable basis, typically as part of a rental agreement.
Analyze the fourth option: 'Interest earned on a fixed deposit' is also a regular income because it is predictable and earned periodically based on the terms of the fixed deposit agreement.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian