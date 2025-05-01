Which of the following costs would most likely increase if you had a longer commute to work or school?
A
Tuition fees
B
Transportation expenses
C
Textbook costs
D
Internet subscription fees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the nature of each cost mentioned in the problem: Tuition fees, Transportation expenses, Textbook costs, and Internet subscription fees.
Step 2: Consider the relationship between each cost and the length of a commute. For example, tuition fees are typically fixed and unrelated to commute length, while transportation expenses are directly affected by the distance traveled.
Step 3: Evaluate textbook costs. These are generally determined by course requirements and are not influenced by commute length.
Step 4: Assess internet subscription fees. These are typically fixed monthly costs and do not vary based on commute length.
Step 5: Conclude that transportation expenses are the cost most likely to increase with a longer commute, as they are directly tied to travel distance and frequency.
