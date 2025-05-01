Which of the following would be considered an assurance engagement?
A
An independent audit of a company's financial statements
B
Bookkeeping services for a small business
C
Providing management consulting on business strategy
D
Preparation of a company's tax return
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an assurance engagement: Assurance engagements are professional services provided by accountants or auditors to improve the reliability of information for decision-makers. The most common example is an independent audit of financial statements.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Each option represents a different type of service. Determine which one aligns with the definition of an assurance engagement.
Option 1: 'An independent audit of a company's financial statements' - This involves verifying the accuracy and reliability of financial statements, which is a core example of an assurance engagement.
Option 2: 'Bookkeeping services for a small business' - Bookkeeping involves recording financial transactions but does not provide assurance on the reliability of the information.
Option 3: 'Providing management consulting on business strategy' and Option 4: 'Preparation of a company's tax return' - Both are advisory or compliance services, not assurance engagements, as they do not involve improving the reliability of information for decision-makers.
