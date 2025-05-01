Understand the concept of 'Assets': Assets are resources owned by a business or individual that have economic value and are expected to provide future benefits. Examples include cash, inventory, property, and equipment.
Differentiate between the given options: Liabilities represent obligations or debts owed to others, Expenses are costs incurred during operations, and Revenues are earnings from business activities. None of these represent ownership of property.
Recognize that the term 'Assets' specifically refers to all the property owned by an entity, as it encompasses items of value that can be used to generate future economic benefits.
Review the definition of each term to ensure clarity: Assets = owned resources, Liabilities = debts, Expenses = costs, Revenues = earnings.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Assets' because it directly aligns with the description of all the property owned by an entity.
