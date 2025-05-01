Which two financial statements are typically prepared directly from the information on the worksheet at the end of an accounting period?
A
Income Statement and Statement of Cash Flows
B
Income Statement and Balance Sheet
C
Statement of Retained Earnings and Statement of Cash Flows
D
Statement of Cash Flows and Balance Sheet
1
Understand the purpose of the worksheet: At the end of an accounting period, the worksheet is used to summarize all account balances, including adjustments, to prepare financial statements.
Identify the financial statements typically prepared directly from the worksheet: The Income Statement and Balance Sheet are derived from the worksheet because they summarize the company's financial performance and position.
Explain the Income Statement: The Income Statement reports revenues and expenses, showing the net income or loss for the period. These figures are directly taken from the worksheet's revenue and expense accounts.
Explain the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of the company's assets, liabilities, and equity at the end of the period. The adjusted balances for these accounts are directly transferred from the worksheet.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: The Statement of Cash Flows requires additional information beyond the worksheet, such as cash transactions, and the Statement of Retained Earnings is derived from net income (from the Income Statement) and dividends, not directly from the worksheet.
