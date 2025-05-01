Which financial statement is characterized by the formula: revenues $-\,$ cost of goods sold $-\,$ expenses $=\,$ net income?
A
Multi-step Income Statement
B
Statement of Retained Earnings
C
Balance Sheet
D
Single-step Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the formula provided in the problem: revenues $-\,$ cost of goods sold $-\,$ expenses $=\,$ net income. This formula represents the calculation of net income, which is a key component of a financial statement.
Recognize that the formula simplifies the process of determining net income by grouping all revenues and subtracting all expenses, including the cost of goods sold, in a single step.
Recall the characteristics of the Single-step Income Statement. This type of income statement uses a straightforward approach to calculate net income by subtracting total expenses from total revenues in one step.
Compare the formula to the structure of other financial statements mentioned in the problem: the Multi-step Income Statement, Statement of Retained Earnings, and Balance Sheet. Note that these statements have different purposes and structures. For example, the Multi-step Income Statement separates operating and non-operating activities, while the Balance Sheet focuses on assets, liabilities, and equity.
Conclude that the formula provided aligns with the Single-step Income Statement, as it directly calculates net income without breaking down operating and non-operating activities.
