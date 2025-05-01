Which of the following items appears on a single-step income statement?
Earnings per share
Gross profit
Total revenues and total expenses
Operating income
Understand the structure of a single-step income statement: It is a simplified format that calculates net income by subtracting total expenses from total revenues without breaking down categories like operating income or gross profit.
Identify the key components of a single-step income statement: Total revenues and total expenses are the primary elements included, as they summarize the financial performance in a straightforward manner.
Clarify why certain items are excluded: Items like gross profit, operating income, and earnings per share are not explicitly listed because the single-step format does not separate operating and non-operating activities or provide detailed calculations.
Focus on the calculation process: The single-step income statement emphasizes the overall net income by using the formula: Net Income = Total Revenues - Total Expenses.
Review the purpose of the single-step format: It is designed for simplicity and ease of understanding, making it suitable for businesses that do not require detailed breakdowns of financial performance.
