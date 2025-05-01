Which of the following best describes merchandise inventory for a merchandising company?
A
Supplies used in administrative activities
B
Raw materials used in the production process
C
Goods purchased for resale to customers in their finished form
D
Work in process inventory awaiting completion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of merchandise inventory: Merchandise inventory refers to goods that a merchandising company purchases with the intention of reselling them to customers in their finished form. It does not include raw materials, work-in-process inventory, or supplies used in administrative activities.
Differentiate between inventory types: Merchandise inventory is specific to merchandising companies, while raw materials and work-in-process inventory are associated with manufacturing companies. Supplies used in administrative activities are not considered inventory.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with the definition of merchandise inventory. Supplies used in administrative activities and raw materials used in production do not fit the definition. Work-in-process inventory is also not applicable to merchandising companies.
Identify the correct description: The correct description of merchandise inventory for a merchandising company is 'Goods purchased for resale to customers in their finished form.' This matches the definition and purpose of merchandise inventory.
Conclude the reasoning: Merchandise inventory is a key asset for merchandising companies, as it represents the products they sell directly to customers without further processing or manufacturing.
Watch next
Master Merchandising Companies with a bite sized video explanation from Brian